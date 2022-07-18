Nollywood Actress Ada Ameh Dies At 48

The Late Ada Ameh

Popularly Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is reported dead.

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has confirmed the sad incident.

She was 48 and died not long after she buried her daughter.

Nollywood reports revealed that Ada slumped during a gathering and was rushed to the NNPC hospital in Warri, Delta State, where she was confirmed dead.

A few weeks ago the actress revealed that she was going through some mental health issues.

“Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it. I was given a job and I didn’t do the job because I had mental issues,” she said.

Would people understand when you say you have mental issues? They won’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me, it’s okay,” she added.

Ada according to Pulsenigeria lost her only child back in 2020 after a surgery gone wrong. She appeared to have since not recovered from that shock.

Ameh was one of the most popular actors in Nollywood with a career spanning over two decades. She first rose to stardom in the 1996 in hit movie ‘Domitila.’