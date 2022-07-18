Kwesi Ofori Bows Out, Retires Wednesday

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Samuel Kwesi Ofori

Barring any last-minute changes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Samuel Kwesi Ofori, Director-General of Police Public Affairs will be retiring from the Ghana Police Service.

DCOP Kwesi Ofori will be bowing out after 34 years of dedicated service to the country with an unblemished record.

A very media-friendly officer, he leaves the Service with unparalleled integrity and unmatched worth of experience in crime and punishment as well as communication specialist.

The former Adabraka Divisional Commander has served in various capacities after he was enlisted in the service on December 1, 1988.

By dint of hard work and dedicated service, he rose through the ranks to become the Director of Public Affairs of the Service, retiring with the rank of DCOP.

Kwesi Ofori also served at the VVIP Unit at the Flagstaff House.

He was however somewhere in the year 2011 in a controversial manner transferred as the District Police Commander for Tafo-Pankrono in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, after he was shoved aside as Director of Public Affairs at the Police headquarters.

He later became Director of Operations of the Accra Regional Police Command before moving to his current position.

By Vincent Kubi