Nominations Open For Ghana Music Awards-UK

Kofi Kinaata

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA-UK), Alordia Promotions and West Coast, have finally opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards.

Record labels, producers and artistes have been invited to submit their entries for consideration to the organisers.

The organisers disclosed that work submitted for consideration must have been released between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, adding that submission of entries starts from May 25 to June 22 2021.

According to them, submissions of entries should be sent via email to: www.gmauk.co.uk/submission.

The awards ceremony, which will be held later in the year in UK, will provide a platform to recognise Ghanaian music stakeholders in UK and Ghana who have contributed to the growth of the country’s music industry.

The awards ceremony, which is in its fifth edition, is expected to attract a large number of Ghanaian music stakeholders which include artistes and their managers as well as international artistes from some selected countries in Africa, Europe and United States.

The awards has about 28 categories which include African artiste of the year, gospel song of the year, gospel artiste of the year, new artiste of the year, music producer of the year, and best music video of the year among others.

A number of Ghanaian performing artistes who have carved a niche for themselves in the Ghanaian music industry will be invited to perform at the awards ceremony.

The organisers are expected to announce the list of artistes to perform at the event very soon.

By George Clifford Owusu