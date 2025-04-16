Nominees For 2025 Ghana Comedy Awards Out

Clemento Suarez

The much-anticipated Ghana Comedy Awards (GCA) scheme has officially announced the nominees for the 2025 edition.

The main awards ceremony is set to be held on May 24 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Comedy Awards is an annual awards event that seeks to honour personalities and celebrate the act of comedy in Ghana, with the focus of projecting and promoting the creative art of comedians.

The main objective of the event is to showcase and advance the comedic profession.

The scheme is now the most talked-about project since it is one of the credible schemes that highlights the exceptional originality of Ghanaian comedians who put in a lot of work and delight audiences with their distinct comedic talents.

BEATWAVES gathered that eight celebrated comedy personalities such as Clemento Suarez, OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, Jacinta Ocansey, Aka Ebenezer, Kwadwo Nkansah, DKB and Foster Romanus have been nominated for Comedian of the Year category.