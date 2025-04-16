Abeiku Santana Grabs Another Appointment

Abeiku Santana

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has been appointed to serve on the Cruise West Africa Alliance strategic management team.

The Cruise West Africa Alliance was recently formed at the just-ended Global Seatrade Cruise Exhibition and Conference in Miami, Florida, to promote cruise activities along the West African coast.

The alliance of four countries, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia, aims to promote the sub-region as a unified cruise destination while boosting the tourism sector in the countries.

A three-member strategic management team, including Mr. Aileya Alie Kargbo (The Gambia), Mr. David DiGregorio (Sierra Leone) and Abeiku Santana (Ghana), would steer the activities of the new initiative.

Speaking in an interview after the appointment, Mr. Aggrey emphasised the significance of collaboration among some West African nations to enhance cruise tourism in the region.

He highlighted that this alliance aims to promote shared resources, improve infrastructure, and create a unified marketing strategy to attract more cruise lines and tourists.

Mr. Aggrey pointed out that West Africa has immense potential for cruise tourism due to its rich cultural heritage, beautiful coastlines, and diverse ecosystems; therefore, there is a need to leverage the massive opportunities in the sector.

In addition to promoting tourism, Mr. Aggrey underscored the economic benefits that could arise from increased cruise activity, such as job creation and enhanced local businesses.

He called for stakeholders in the tourism sector to work together towards achieving these goals and ensuring that West Africa becomes a competitive player in the global cruise market.

Ghana has become a major destination for cruise ships over the years, with some vessels including Crystal Symphony, Swan Hellenic Cruises and Oceanic Nautical Shore, set to dock at the ports in the coming months. GNA