Stonebwoy To Raise Funds For Pediatric Clinics

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has been commended by the HoodTalk Music Festival organisers for agreeing to perform for free at the event, which is set for May 9 at Accra’s Independence Square and aims to raise $14 million towards the construction of five pediatric clinics.

In an attempt to help the underprivileged in society, Stonebwoy chose to play for free at the HoodTalk Music Festival though it is not compulsory for artistes to take up corporate social responsibilities (CSR).

Through his charity organisation, Livingstone Foundation, Stonebwoy has supported a number of institutions and communities, with its main focus on equal access to education, accident survivor healthcare, community advocacy and youth empowerment.

BEATWAVES gathered that the HoodTalk Music Festival which has Stonebwoy as the headline act will be broadcast live to more than 250 countries.

“HoodTalk Music Festival is a movement for health, peace, and possibility—a moment to elevate your voice for the next generation,” the organisers said.

It is perhaps among the well-organised musical concerts in Ghana where the very best of artistes with smashing hits are assembled on one platform to entertain thousands of music enthusiasts.

Organised by DreamChild Foundation in partnership with Virtual Hub, the organisers indicated that Stonebwoy’s goals are to help the underprivileged and advance healthcare in the country.

The organisers said HoodTalk has evolved from a grassroots initiative into a globally recognised festival with a purpose.

The 2025 theme, “Connecting Music, Heritage, and Humanity,” empowers youth, celebrates culture, and amplifies the collective voice of artists and creatives.

Dubbed “The 2025 HoodTalk Unity Edition”, Stonebwoy will use the event to honour the victims of the May 9, 2001 stadium tragedy, when 127 lives were lost during a football match in Accra.

The festival transforms tragedy into tribute, using music to inspire healing and hope.

A powerful platform for young voices to lead dialogues on climate change, sustainable development, and African innovation—powered by art, music, and creativity.

The event is expected to attract over 20,000 music fans, and the organisers have called on both local and international artistes to join the fundraising lineup.

The HoodTalk Music Festival Fundraising Drive – the $14 million goal will be used to support the construction and operation of five pediatric clinics in underserved regions of Ghana, ensuring access to critical care for thousands of children.

By George Clifford Owusu