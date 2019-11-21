Nortey Gives Back To Tennis

Coach Victoria Dowuona, a beneficiary of the items

Michael Nortey, a former national tennis star, has donated tennis equipment to some selected tennis clubs in Accra, which is aimed at reviving the sport in the country.

National tennis coach Henry Quansah and Aviation Tennis Club coach Richard Ayi Dartey and presented the items on behalf of Nortey.

Worth thousands of cedis, the items comprised rackets, balls, several pairs of shoes, among many others, were handed to the Korle-Bu Tennis Club, St. Francis Foundation (Ashaiman), Vicky Palo Tennis Academy, Shishijee Shade Tennis Academy, Tesano Tennis Club and the Stadium Tennis Club.

According to Nortey, the donation was to ensure that young tennis players are offered the opportunity to further and improve their training.

Coaches of the various clubs expressed appreciation to Nortey for the gesture and promised to put it to good use.

From The Sports Desk