North East: 3 Arrested With 21 Bags of ‘Wee’, Single Barrel Gun

The bags of ‘wee’ retrieved by police

The North East Regional Police Command led by its intelligence directorate conducted an intelligence cordon and operation at Teanoba, a village near Nalerigu in the East mamprusi municipality of the North East region.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects; Kolgu Dawuda, 45, and Mohammed Bugri,31 who were found in possession of 14 and 7 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp respectively.

A third suspect; Yidana Mohammed, 65 was also arrested for possession of a foreign manufactured single barrel gun and two BB cartridges.

The North East Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said the three suspects are being investigated by the North East Regional Police Criminal Investigation Department and will be arraigned after investigations.

ASP Anmain assured the public of its commitment and readiness to fight crime and flash out all criminal elements within the region.

He called for the cooperation and support of community members in their bid to fight crime and make the North East region safe.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu