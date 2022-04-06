Sekondi Residents Call For Development

SOME RESIDENTS of Asamensido, a suburb of Sekondi, have charged government to pay attention to the development of Sekondi. They asserted that Sekondi was deficient in many ways, particularly when it comes to economic ventures that will improve upon the living standards of the people.

They maintained that residents of Sekondi have supported the ruling NPP for a long time, adding “it’s time we saw improvement in our area.”

Sekondi was the Western Regional capital when the region was created out of the Central Region, to become a separate entity somewhere in July, 1960. Until the time that Takoradi was added to it to create a twin-city, Sekondi was and is still the seat of the Western Regional Co-ordinating Council, and the location of the regional minister’s residence.

All the decentralised departments, agencies, the Regional Police Command and the Western Naval Base are also located in Sekondi.

However, the residents think that in terms of development and economic activities, Takoradi is developing very fast, while Sekondi is lagging behind.

They have, therefore, stressed the need for the NPP government to attach importance to the developmental needs of the residents in Sekondi.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Joseph Sasah, a national service person and a resident of Asamansido stated that traditionally, Sekondi is an NPP seat, and that the area deserved befitting developmental projects, particularly when the NPP is in power.

He mentioned some of the areas that required attention as the Sekondi market, which needed redevelopment. He said Sekondi also needs an ultra-modern skills training center, among others, for job opportunities for the youth.

“We have problems with road construction. Some of the electoral areas are in need of better roads,” he added.

Another resident, Maame Esi Abokoma, a fishmonger, noted that the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constructed a fishing harbour – the Albert Bosumtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour – which has in a way improved the local economy.

“But currently, I cannot point to any concrete project the NPP government has established in Sekondi which has created jobs for the people,” she indicated.

She said unemployment in the area continue to rise, “So, I am appealing to the government to bring proper development to the area.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi