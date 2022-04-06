Harvest Praise Goes To Fantacy Dome

Harmonious Chorale

Harvest Ministry International (HMI), organisers of the annual event dubbed “Harvest Praise,” will host this year’s edition of the event on Easter Friday, at Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre, La in Accra.

The event, which was instituted in 1998, has enjoyed continuous massive patronage throughout the years, and expectations this year are, once again, high.

BEATWAVES gathered that all the gospel music groups billed to perform at the event are ready to shake the auditorium of the Fantacy Dome with their various songs, stage craft and dancing skills.

According to the organisers, the event will feature some selected gospel music groups, which include Harvest Gospel Choir, Harvest Theatre, Bethel Revival Choir, Harmonious Chorale, among others.

As the countdown begins for the spectacular show, all eyes are on members of Harmonious Chorale and Harvest Gospel Choir, as they have carved a niche for themselves in the Ghanaian gospel music scene for the past years.

Harvest Praise is a gathering of believers, with a common aim of worshiping God through praise and worship. The aim of Harvest Praise is to provide a non-denominational event for the remembrance of the death of Jesus Christ, and the celebration of his victory on the cross.

It has become the Easter programme of choice, and a successful evangelistic tool from Harvest International Ministries, reaching a number of people including those who, otherwise, may not find it in themselves to attend any church service or evangelistic crusade.

The event has hosted top international gospel musicians such as Andrae Crouch, Benjamin Dube, Bob Fitts, Darwin Hobbs, Kurt Carr and Vinesong.

Ghanaian musicians such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, Ohemaa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Moses OK, Ceccy Twum, Ernest Opoku, Cynthia Maccauley, Soul Winners and No Tribe, among others, have graced the event in the past.

BY George Clifford Owusu