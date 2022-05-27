North East NPP Election: Sulley Sambian, Chairman Nuru Retained

Lawyer Sulley Sambian and Chairman Fuseini Nurudeen

North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP ) Sulley Sambian and the North East Regional Chairman , Fuseini Nurudeen have been retained by the delegates.

In the chairmanship race, chairman Fuseini Nurudeen polled 71 votes beating his close contender Akamara Bawa Henry who obtained 50 votes with Shani Mohammed managing 24 votes.

With the Secretary position, out of the 146 delegates who voted, Sulley Sambian polled 106 while Dr. Iddrisu Musah polled 27, and Jabong Minnyilia obtained 13 votes.

A total of 146 delegates in the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the North East region voted to elect its regional officers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu