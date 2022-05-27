NPP Polls: 6 Arrested At Tamale Delegates Confab

Police in Tamale in the Northern Region are investigating six persons following their activities at the ongoing NPP Regional Delegates Conference.

The suspects were apprehended after they were found hiding in a restricted area of the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium where the Conference is taking place.

Confirming the arrest, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said they “are carrying out further investigation to establish the motive of the suspects”.

He assured stakeholders that, Police were on top of their job and will ensure order at the grounds.

Meanwhile, security is very tight at the confab and the inner perimeter where voting is taking place.

About 382 delegates are expected to vote in the election.

Whilst 31 persons are contesting positions including, Regional Chairman, Secretary and Organiser’s positions.

The main contest for today, May 27, 2022, is position of the Regional Chairman.

Though there are three persons including incumbent, Adam Baatima Samba.

Observers say the contest is between the incumbent and Alhaji Inusah Amadu, popularly called Dagomba Boy.

By Vincent Kubi