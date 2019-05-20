North East NPP Executives Visit Nayiri

The newly elected North East regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, at his palace in Nalerigu.

The North East New Patriotic Party(NPP) regional chairman, Fuseini Nuruden led the executives to formally introduce themselves to the overlord and to receive his blessings.

The Chairman told the Nayiri that the party went through its regional elections successfully without any disturbances.

He assured the palace that the party would continue to preach the rule of law to their supporters to maintain the current peace in the region.

The North East regional secretary, lawyer Sule Sambian, thanked the Nayiri for the warm reception they received from the palace.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu