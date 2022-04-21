North East: Police Gun Down Robber, 3 Others Escape

Police conveying the logs from the robbery scene

A police patrol team has gunned down a suspected armed robber at Gbaagbini, near Walewale in the North East region.

The body of the suspected robber has been conveyed and deposited at the morgue of Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for further investigation.

The North East Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said a driver in charge a white Nissan pickup with registration number AS 9769-15 and another driver of sprinter bus with registration number AS 959-12 on with passengers on board reported to the Walewale District Police that on April 19,2022 at about 12:30 am, they were traveling from Nakpanduri to Walewale.

He said upon reaching a section of the road near Gaagbini village, they were stopped by four suspected robbers who blocked the road with logs and robbed them of their mobile phones, an unspecified amount of money, and other belongings.

According to him, the Walewale District patrol team swiftly moved to the robbery scene at Gbaagbini however the robbers on seeing the police patrol vehicle opened fire on the police and the patrol team also returned fire and in the process, one of the robbers was gunned down.

ASP Anmain indicated that the other suspected robbers numbering about three were pursued but they managed to escape and have called on residents of the Gbaagbini community and its surroundings to volunteer reliable information to assist police arrest the robbers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gbaagbini