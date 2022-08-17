Northern NPP Sympathizes With Late NDC Chairman Family

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region has extended its condolences to the bereaved family and the entire membership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila, the party’s Regional Chairman.

The NPP appreciated the contributions of the late NDC leader who served in different leadership positions and until his death was the chief of Tugu-Yapalisi.

In a statement signed by Professor Hudu Zakaria, the Northern Regional Secretary of NPP said they are saddened by the death of the politician whose death is not only tragic to the NDC but also the NPP and the country as large considering his instrumental role in forging close collaborative working relationship between political parties in Ghana.

“He had, during his days in politics ensure political tolerance and peaceful co-existence among members of different political parties in the region. The reason we must collectively mourn him with sorrowful heart.

“We have lost a true democrat and caring chief, father and grandfather. May Allah comfort the family, the Elders and the people of Tugu-Yapalisi in this moment of grief,” the statement said.

According to report, the chairman has been sick for the past one month and has been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The NDC Regional Secretary,

Mohammed Abdul Salam said, the death occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Tamale Teaching hospital.

He passed on at the age of 90.

(Vincent Kubi@yahoo.com)

By Vincent Kubi