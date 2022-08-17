Police Rescue Kidnapped Mpasatia SHS Accountant

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is assuring that the alleged kidnappers of the 34-year-old accountant at Mpasatia Senior High School (SHS) at Abuakwa Asesemaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality, will be arrested.

According to the police, the rescued victim, Doris Adjei, a married woman is being taken for medical review and psycho-social care.

In a statement on Wednesday August 17, 2022 the police in a statement said “Police have successfully rescued the female victim who was taken away by the armed robbers.”

“The victim is being taken for medical review and psycho-social care. We are still on a manhunt to arrest the robbers and we will surely get them,” it added.

The Police in an earlier statement said the robbers who kidnapped the lady and others wielded machetes and robbed the victims of some valuables and also escaped with one of the female residents of the house.

The victims told the Police that at about 0115 am they heard an unusual noise at the main gate of their house.

“They came out to see what was happening and two men holding machetes suddenly emerged, pushed them back to their rooms and collected an unspecified sum of money and four mobile phones from them.

“The Police are working around the clock to rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to face justice. Whilst we do this, we wish to entreat the public to be security conscious at all times and avoid doing things that make them vulnerable to attacks,” a statement issued by the Police said.

By Vincent Kubi