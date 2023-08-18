Northern Region Tops Primary 4 Standardized Test – Education Minister

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has revealed that the Northern region emerged the top performing region in the students standardised test conducted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for primary four students.

“Last year when we assessed students across the country, the Northern region emerged as the best performing region in both English and mathematics in the primary four level,” he said.

This was made known when the minister addressed journalists in Tamale about the assessment conducted by the Ghana education service (GES) regarding the students standardised test for primary four students.

According to him, the various interventions by the government have been the reason for the high level performance of students in northern Ghana.

The Minister congratulated chiefs, teachers, NGOs and all the stakeholders for their hard work and encouraged them to continue to do more for the development of the north.

He called for the support of the good people of the north to help sustain the achievement in the educational sector in the region.

“The Northern sector of yesterday is not the same as today and the government will do every possible to support your effort to improve education in the north,” he said.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale