Students Loan Trust Fund Sensitises Parents, Students

Nana Kwaku Adjei Yeboah addressing journalists in Tamale

The Students Loan Trust Fund, has organised a community sensitisation programme as part of its community stakeholders’ engagement in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

The purpose of the sensitisation programme was to engage parents, guardians, students and the general public about the ‘No Guarantor’ programme.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund, Nana KwakuAdjei Yeboah, at a brief ceremony at the Lamashegu Chief Palace, said the Fund is available to assist any Ghanaian student who is qualified to attend any tertiary institution.

He noted that it was becoming difficult for needy students to get guarantors to sign for them to get access to the loan, and that the government decided to remove the ‘No Guarantor’ programme for easy access to the loan for needy students.

“This government being sensitive to the needs of students decided to remove the no guarantor programme, and so we are going round to let the various communities know that the government is there to support them to attain tertiary education and that they do not need a guarantor, so we are giving hope to the hopeless and assuring them that education is paramount to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.”

He revealed that the only thing a student will need to access the loan is a Ghana Card, and urged them to take advantage of the opportunity, to enable them get access to education.

The CEO of the Students Loan Trust Fund, however, warned that the loan is not for free and that students who benefit from it must be willing to pay back, and that the only time the loan cannot be paid back is when the person dies.

“When the person dies, we write off the loan, but if you are alive and you default we will come after you to get the loan, and with the introduction of Ghana Card and the digitalisation programme we can easily trace you,” he stated.

NakohaNaa, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Lamashegu, NaaZiblim Abdulai, thanked Students Loan Trust Fund, for the introduction of the ‘No Guarantor’.

According to him, he used to spend huge sums of money paying for school fees for several students in the tertiary level,but with the introduction of the ‘No Guarantor’ programme, he can now channel those monies into other investments.

He encouraged parents and guardians to take the education of their wards seriously and ensure that they give them the necessary support to help position them properly for a better future.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale