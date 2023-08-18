Defence Minister Charges ECOWAS Army Chiefs To Be Loyal To Heads Of State

Army chiefs from West African countries have been urged to remain loyal to their heads of state and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during discussions aimed at restoring democracy in crisis-hit Niger.

Addressing an extraordinary meeting of army chiefs in Accra on Thursday and Friday, Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul asked the military leaders to send a message to the world that the days of supporting coups had ended.

He said “your presence alone sounds and gives me a powerful message to the world that you are united in carrying out the directive of the heads of state and governments of ECOWAS and that after today and tomorrow’s meeting, you will put in place a plan to ensure that a standby force is activated and that democracy will be restored in Niger.

“If Presidential guards in Guinea and Niger take hostage of their president, nobody in West Africa is safe. That is why I urge you to continue to be loyal to heads of state, I urge you, to continue to be loyal to Ecowas directives and to give effects that the days that coup d’etats enjoy the support of our people are over.

“Yes, in a democracy people will agree to disagree, but the vast majority of our people in West Africa are with you, the vast majority of the people of West Africa do not want to be under the difficulties that we are facing today.”

ECOWAS had initially given Niger’s military junta a seven-day ultimatum to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, but an intervention by stand-by force is now being explored.

Ghanaian parliamentarians have backed the use of a combined force in Niger.

Ivory Coast’s leader Alassane Ouattara, after the Abuja meeting, told reporters that his country has completed financial arrangements to contribute a battalion to the force.

“Cote d’Ivoire will provide a battalion and has made all financial arrangements for the operation if it is to last three months,” President Ouattara said.

“Provisions will be made at the budgetary level so that our soldiers and officers who will participate in this operation do not lack anything. So Cote d’Ivoire is ready.”

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff’s meeting in Ghana’s military base, Burma Camp, will “finalise plans for the deployment of the Standby Force”.

By Vincent Kubi