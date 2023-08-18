Gov’t Moves To Clear Passport Backlog

In response to the growing concern over the backlog of passport applications, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has launched a comprehensive effort to address the issue and expedite the processing of applications.

The backlog has been a source of inconvenience and frustration for individuals who require passports for various reasons, including travel, work assignments, and educational opportunities abroad.

Recognizing the severity of the problem, the Ministry has taken immediate action to streamline the process and ensure a smoother experience for applicants.

In a statement, the Ministry said Client Service Unit has been established as a specialized unit to handle emergency cases. Applicants with urgent travel needs, such as medical emergencies or unforeseen work commitments, are encouraged to contact the Ministry’s dedicated helpline. Trained staff members will be available to assist and guide these individuals through the application process, prioritizing their cases to expedite the issuance of passports.

To enhance the efficiency of the passport application process, the Ministry has implemented several measures. Additional staff members have been deployed to handle the increased workload, allowing for faster processing times.

The Ministry has also extended working hours to accommodate more applicants and minimize waiting times. Moreover, advanced technology is being utilized to streamline the application and document verification processes, reducing the likelihood of errors and delays.

In addition to these immediate actions, the Ministry is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address any systemic issues that may have contributed to the backlog. Close coordination is taking place with the Passport Office, immigration officials, and other agencies involved in the passport application process. By identifying bottlenecks and implementing effective solutions, the Ministry aims to ensure a more efficient and streamlined process for future applicants.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration acknowledges the frustrations caused by the backlog and expresses its commitment to resolving the situation promptly. They urged the public to remain patient and cooperate with the Ministry’s initiatives to expedite the application process.

It is important to note that individuals should submit their passport applications well in advance of their travel plans to avoid any last-minute complications. By planning ahead, applicants can help alleviate the strain on the system and ensure a smoother and more efficient process.

For further information and assistance, the public is encouraged to visit the Ministry’s official website, where they can find detailed instructions on the passport application process. Additionally, the Ministry’s Client Service Unit is available to address inquiries and provide guidance via the dedicated helpline.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration remains dedicated to providing efficient and timely passport services to the public. With their continued efforts and collaboration with relevant stakeholders, they are determined to clear the backlog of passport applications and optimize the entire application process.

Find the Ministry’s statement attached

By Vincent Kubi