Notorious Mining Site Robber Arrested

The suspect.

A suspected robber whose alleged modus operandi is to violently attack mining sites and rob the miners of their gold concentrate, cash and other belongings in the Western North Region, has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as Victor Biney, alias Abeiku, was arrested by the Western North Regional Police Command, last Monday.

Prior to his arrest, the suspect was on the police wanted list in connection with multiple robbery cases.

He was arrested in connection with a robbery attack on a mining site at Sefwi Antobia in the Western North Region.

His arrest followed a complaint that some armed, masked men had attacked miners at the site, assaulted them and stolen quantities of gold concentrate and several mobile phones.

According to information gathered, preliminary investigations revealed that the robbers, armed with pump-action and single-barrel guns, subjected the miners to severe beatings, and made away with the gold concentrate and other valuables.

Most of the attackers managed to run away, but Abeiku, who was wearing a smock decorated with talismans and believed to be a ‘juju’ man, was later arrested.

A search conducted at the suspect’s alleged shrine at Attakrom led to the recovery of a military camouflage shirt, a pair of handcuffs, two cutlasses and a single-barrel gun.

The rest included several flashlights, 17 AAA live cartridges, multiple smocks, mercury, particles of gold concentrate, a pump-action gun butt and other items believed to be linked to the robbery.

At the police station, the suspect admitted ownership of several of the recovered items.

The victims at the mining site also identified some of the flashlights, mercury, gold concentrate and three of the smocks as those taken during the robbery.

They further confirmed that the military shirt and some of the smocks matched what the attackers wore.

The suspect was subsequently put before the Juaboso District Court on November 17, 2025, and was remanded into police custody to reappear on December 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt to arrest the remaining accomplices currently at large so they can face the full rigours of the law.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi