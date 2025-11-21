Volta Regional Police Destroy 600 Sacks Of Narcotics

The narcotic drugs in flames

The Volta Regional Police Command has destroyed six hundred (600) sacks of narcotic drugs, specifically Indian hemp, following a court directive issued after years of legal proceedings.

The destruction exercise took place on Monday.

According to the Command, the exhibits, which were seized in 2022 in a case titled Republic vs. Yao Kwadow @Walako and Two Others, were kept securely until the conclusion of the trial. The Ho Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Felix Datsumor Esq., authorised the burning of the items after they had been tendered in evidence and the matter fully adjudicated.

The 600 fertiliser sacks contained a total of 47,530 kilograms of Indian hemp, with an estimated street value of approximately GH¢4.2 billion. The court-sanctioned destruction was supervised by key stakeholders, including Circuit Court Registrar Mr. Moses Dzafni, State Attorney Mr. Joseph Opusomah, Mr. Daniel John Pekyi of the Narcotics Control Commission, and Mr. Emmanuel Mensah Gbekor of the Environmental Protection Authority.

The burning exercise was carried out under tight security at the Klefe dumping site in Ho.

Police personnel, National Security operatives, and members of the media were present to observe the process, ensuring compliance with legal and environmental standards.

The Volta Regional Police Command expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their cooperation and support in combating drug trafficking and related crimes.

The Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining public safety and intensifying efforts to curb the narcotics menace within the region and beyond.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho