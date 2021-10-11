Notorious Nigerien Arrested For Robbery, Burglary

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 25-year old Nigerien for robbery at Oyibi in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality of the Greater Accra.

The suspect, Karimu Seidu, a scrap dealer was said to be a notorious suspect who have been engaging in several robberies and break-ins within Accra.

One other suspect, Richard Narh, 45 years was also arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen goods from Karimu Seidu.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Public Affairs Manager of the Accra Regional Police Command on Sunday October 10, 2021, at about 3:30 pm suspect Karimu Seidu, made way into the residence of the victim by chiseling through the victim’s fence wall into the compound of the house.

Upon entering the house, the suspect broke open the kitchen burglar-proof window and gained ingress into the main building.

He attacked an occupant of the house who saw him entering a room.

However, police received a distress call and quickly dispatched a patrol team to the scene where they met the suspect as he was overpowered and arrested.

Upon his arrest, the police retrieved 2 Mobile Phones, 1 Apple tablet and some other valuables.

Suspect during interrogation mentioned one Richard Narh as the one who buys his stolen booty anytime he goes to

steal and he led the police to arrest him at his hideout in Nima.

Police investigation revealed that Karimu Seidu imploring the same modus had been involved in other break-ins within the region and had been caught on surveillance cameras.

Investigation into the case is still ongoing as the 2 suspects would be arraigned before court after investigation, according to the police.

By Vincent Kubi