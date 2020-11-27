NPC Takes Peace Campaign to Drivers

Faith Junko Edison pastering stickers on public some public transports in neoplan circle

The National Peace Council (NPC) has begun an advocacy campaign towards the December General Election.

The campaign is taking place in some Lorry stations in Accra.

At the Nkrumah circle, the Public Relations Officer of the National Peace Council, Faith Junko Edison, said Ghanaians must rise up and resist any attempt by any individual or group to cause violence in the upcoming general elections.

She said such act destabilizes a country and as peace loving people, we must kick against such as act and continue to see each other as one.

“We must strive to maintain the peace of this country and put Ghana first in all that we do.”

Adding, she said, “we are going to vote and not to fight , and so we need to cast out votes in a peaceful manner , in order to protect the peace of this nation as always.”

Stickers with various peace massages were shared to drivers, pedestrians and passengers to continue to spread the message of peace to all Ghanaians.

Ares visited included Circle Neoplan Station, Kaneshie Market, And Station, Tema Station and Madina Market.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey