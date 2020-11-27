Nana Offers Poor Boy Who Scored 8As In WASSCE Full Scholarship For UK

Thomas Amoaning (left) being interviewed in his hometown

Following the directive of President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat has granted Thomas Amoaning a full scholarship to study in the United Kingdom.

Amoaning, a student of Adeiso Presbyterian SHS in the Eastern Region, scored 8As in his WASSCE recently.

But it emerged that he did not have money to advance his education.

Following a video that circulated on social media, President Akufo-Addo directed the Scholarships Secretariat to find Amoaning and award him a Scholarship.

In a statement dated November 27, 2020, and signed by the Registrar of Scholarships, the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat said it had visited the family of Amoaning and has subsequently based on the recommendations of its review committee, granted full scholarship to him for Studies at a University in the UK.

It said the “recommendation is consequent to the student’s preference and justification of academic excellence during the review process by the Scholarships Review Committee.”

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue