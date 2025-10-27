NPP Activist Demands Apology From MASLOC Boss

P. K. Sarpong

A leading activist of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), P. K. Sarpong, has called on the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Abigail Elorm Mensah, to publicly apologise to the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for allegedly misrepresenting facts about a loan purportedly owed to the state agency.

In an open letter titled “Dear Abigail Elorm Mensah!”, Mr. Sarpong accused the MASLOC CEO of misleading the public when she reportedly stated on Radio Gold that Mr. Afenyo-Markin personally owed MASLOC more than GH¢500,000.

He said the statement was false and capable of damaging the reputation of the Minority Leader.

According to Mr. Sarpong, the alleged loan was not taken by Mr. Afenyo-Markin himself but by one of his constituents, identified as Mr. Kojo Halm.

He said that despite knowing the true borrower, the MASLOC CEO still went ahead to implicate the lawmaker in public commentary.

“The Afenyo-Markin we know wouldn’t come for a MASLOC loan for himself. You knew from the onset he wasn’t the one who owed your outfit but you said that,” Mr. Sarpong wrote, describing the CEO’s comments as reckless and unbecoming of a public servant.

He further revealed that after discussions between the MASLOC CEO and the Minority Leader, Mr. Afenyo-Markin decided to settle the loan on behalf of the actual debtor, Mr. Halm.

Mr. Sarpong noted that MASLOC has since issued a communiqué confirming receipt of the payment, thereby clearing the record.

In light of this development, the NPP activist insisted that Ms. Mensah must render what he described as an “unqualified and unconditional apology” to Mr. Afenyo-Markin for the public embarrassment caused by her earlier claims.

“You owe the Honourable Minority Leader an unqualified and unconditional apology for the misconceptions you created out there,” the letter stated.

Mr. Sarpong urged Ms. Mensah to use the same platforms and intensity she employed to spread the alleged falsehood to retract and clarify her statements, stressing that public accountability also demands the correction of misinformation.

He said the NPP was closely watching how the MASLOC CEO would handle the matter, describing it as a test of integrity and leadership.

“As the CEO of MASLOC, you should maintain higher levels of leadership, be honest and decorous. Truth must be your guiding principle,” Mr. Sarpong admonished.

By Ernest Kofi Adu