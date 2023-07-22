NPP Appoints Presidential Election Committee, Chairs By Oquaye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the appointment of Professor Mike Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament, as the Chairman of the party’s Presidential Election Committee.

This development comes as the NPP gears up for the upcoming presidential primaries.

The newly constituted committee, which comprises prominent members of the party, is aimed at overseeing and coordinating the NPP’s electoral activities leading up to the presidential elections.

The committee will play a crucial role in strategizing, organizing campaigns, and ensuring a smooth electoral process within the party.

Professor Mike Oquaye, a highly respected figure within the NPP, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Having served as the Speaker of Parliament and Political Science lecturer at the Ghana’s premier university, he has a deep understanding of the political landscape and parliamentary proceedings.

His appointment as the Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s chances in the upcoming elections.

The NPP’s Presidential Election Committee holds great significance within the party, as it will oversee the selection and nomination of the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming 2024 general elections. With Prof. Oquaye at the helm, the committee is expected to carry out its duties diligently and impartially, ensuring that only eligible and competent candidates are put forward for consideration.

The appointment of Prof. Oquaye as the chair of the NPP’s Presidential Election Committee reflects the party’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and conducting a credible and fair internal election process.

His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen the party’s preparation for the upcoming general elections, fostering unity and cohesion within its ranks.

Alongside Professor Oquaye, Kwanena Abankwa Yeboah has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the committee.

Mr. Yeboah, a former Treasurer of the party known for his dedication, will support Professor Oquaye in his responsibilities and contribute to the committee’s overall objectives.

Other notable members of the committee include Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, deputy Majority Leader, Prof. Emmanuel Flolu, Philip Kwasi Nkrumah, Madam RitaTalata Asobayire, Madam Afua Gyekyewaa, Evans Nimako and William Yamoah as Secretary of the Committee. Each member brings their unique skills and experience to the table, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives within the committee.

The NPP’s Presidential Election Committee is expected to work closely with the party leadership, candidates, and campaign teams to strategize and implement effective electoral campaigns. The committee will focus on mobilizing supporters, engaging with the electorate, and promoting the party’s policies and achievements.

As the NPP prepares for the presidential elections, the appointment of Professor Mike Oquaye as the Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee reflects the party’s commitment to a well-organized and coordinated electoral campaign.

The committee will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the party’s path to victory in the upcoming elections.

By Vincent Kubi