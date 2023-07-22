Cecilia Dapaah Speaks On Maids Stealing Brouhaha

Cecoloa Dapaah

In response to recent publications suggesting that she and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, have had a large sum of money stolen from their home, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, has expressed concerns regarding the inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the original complaint they filed with police.

Dapaah has announced that she is taking steps to investigate the origins of these inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

This was after details have emerged in the ongoing court case involving two house helps, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei.

The Accra Circuit Court has revealed that an estimated $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis have been stolen from the home of Dapaah and Kuffour in Abelemkpe, Accra.

The accused individuals, Patience and Sarah with three others are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing. It is alleged that the theft occurred between July and October 2022. Patience is also accused of involving her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, in the illegal activities.

According to court documents, the stolen items include personal effects belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as clothing valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth $95,000. Additionally, Patience allegedly stole six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits worth $3,000, belonging to Dapaah’s husband.

Several individuals have also been charged with receiving stolen property. Benjamin, a plumber, has been charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, Kweku Botwe, a trader and father of Patience has been charged with receiving GH¢50,000, and Malik Dauda, who is currently unemployed, has been charged with receiving GH¢100,000.

During the court proceedings on July 20, 2023, Sarah Agyei was granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million due to her status as a breastfeeding mother, while Patience and her alleged accomplices were remanded into custody.

The complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour and Cecilia Abena Dapaah, reported the theft to the police in June of last year after discovering the missing cash and personal effects. The charges were filed after Patience was caught entering the complainants’ room using a duplicate key. Mr. Kuffour discovered Patience hiding there and alerted the authorities.

Patience and her boyfriend, Benjamin, evaded arrest initially and fled to Tamale, where they allegedly rented an expensive 3-bedroom apartment and store. However, they were later caught by the police, leading to the recovery of US$40,000 and GH¢72,619.70 during a search of their apartment. Patience also purchased a 3-bedroom house worth US$70,000 in Amrahia and furnished it with various new items.

During interrogation, Patience implicated Sarah as her accomplice. It is alleged that Patience would keep watch at the main gate while Sarah entered the couple’s room to steal. Sarah was subsequently arrested at Budumburam, where it was discovered that she had used her portion of the stolen money to build a 3-bedroom house.

The court has adjourned the case until August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.

By Vincent Kubi