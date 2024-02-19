NPP Candidate Seeks Allah’s Blessings

Lawyer Boamah with some of the worshippers

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Effia Constituency in the Western Region, Isaac Yaw Boamah Nyarko has sought the blessings of Allah for the party in the upcoming general elections in December this year.

The NPP candidate last Friday worshiped with some Muslims in the constituency at the Sheikh Nuhu Mosque in East Tanokrom to kick start his house to house engagements with the electorate.

He was accompanied by leading party members and some supporters in the constituency.

He told the worshippers that the visit was to thank the Muslim Community for the support they showed him before and after his election as the parliamentary candidate.

“As someone who was brought up with a strong religious background, I cannot do anything without seeking the blessing of Allah first,” he stated.

He appealed to the Muslims to constantly remember him and the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in their prayers.

Prior to his brief speech, special prayers were said for the candidate and Dr. Bawumia. Leading the prayers, the Imam, Alhaji Yusif asked for Allah’s guidance and blessings for Dr. Bawumia and all the NPP parliamentary candidates.

He also prayed for victory for the NPP and peace for the country before, during and after the December elections.

Later in an interview, Boamah Nyarko, a tax expert and a legal practitioner, explained that his house to house interaction with the constituents was part of efforts aimed at retaining the Effia Constituency seat for the NPP.

“It afforded me the opportunity to interact with my constituents and to know at first hand some of the problems and challenges they face in the communities and how they could be tackled.

“I also took time to share with them my vision for the constituency and the need for them to vote for me as their next Member of Parliament to ensure Effia Constituency got the needed social and infrastructural facelift,” he indicated.

He added, “I also visited the market where I interacted with various market women and traders on various issues bordering on their livelihoods.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi