NPP Candidate Supports JHS Students With Maths Sets

Isaac Boamah Nyarko (left) making a presentation to one of the candidates

The parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effia Constituency of the Western Region, Isaac Boamah Nyarko, has donated 1,200 pieces of mathematical sets, pens, pencils and long rulers to all the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the various Junior High Schools (JHS) in the constituency.

Making the presentation, the NPP candidate reiterated his unflinching support for educational activities in the constituency.

He recounted how he had earlier helped the Municipal Education Directorate in diverse ways, including sponsoring a mock examination among the various final year JHS students in the area.

He was hopeful that the items donated would go a long way to help the students come out with flying colours in the exams.

He told the candidates that he has a special award for the overall best student in the upcoming examination, adding, “I want all the candidates to learn and pass very well.”

The Effia NPP candidate also commended the teachers of the various schools for preparing the children adequately for this year’s examination.

For her part, the Municipal Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service, Madam Jane Abban, thanked the NPP candidate for the support and prayed for good health and prosperity for him.

“The items donated are indeed needed for the examination and so we are grateful to the parliamentary candidate for the timely intervention,” she indicated.

She wished all the BECE candidates well and prayed for more support from the parliamentary candidate in the foreseeable future.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Effia