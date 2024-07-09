33,844 Candidates Sit For BECE In Northern Region

A total number of 33,844 candidates are sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from both private and public schools in the Northern Region.

The 33,844 candidates include 17,796 boys and 16,048 girls, and they are writing from 113 centres with 1,139 invigilators around the region.

During a tour of some selected schools around the region, the Northern Regional Director of Education, Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, urged candidates to maintain a calm and focused mind throughout the examination period to avoid last-minute cramming, and trust their preparation.

She also appealed to the invigilators to uphold the integrity of the examination process and ensure a fair and honest environment for all candidates.

“Monitor the examination room closely to prevent any form of malpractice. Pay attention to candidates’ needs without compromising the examination’s integrity,” she advised.

The Northern Regional Director of Education appreciated the hard work and dedication of teachers, parents and all stakeholders in education, noting that their support and commitment are vital to the success of the students.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale