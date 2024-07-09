NDC PC Organises Skill Devt For Constituents

Grace Agyemang Asamoah (right) with some party executives

Grace Agyemang Asamoah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate (PC) for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has organised a skill development training for people in the constituency.

The beneficiaries were trained in liquid soap, shower gel, fabric softener and bleach at Kotwi last Friday.

Mrs. Agyemang Asamoah told DAILY GUIDE that the goal of the programme was to provide participants, particularly unemployed youth and women in the area, with the skills they need to become self-employed.

“I came to see the NDC’s Atwima Kwanwoma women’s wing and had the idea of training those who do not have any handiwork so that they can sustain their families in the light of the present economic crisis. I made them invite everyone regardless of political affiliation or gender, which is why we also see some guys among us,” she noted.

The NDC aspiring MP stated, “I have positive plans for Atwima Kwanwoma because this is where I come from. I believe every woman must become wealthy and not rely on others.”

“As the saying goes, ‘he who educates a man educates one but he who educates a woman educates a nation,’ hence my decision to help the constituents,” she asserted.

Mrs. Agyemang Asamoah pledged to establish women banking in the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency when the NDC wins power and she becomes the Member of Parliament for the area.

“The district is the second highest in terms of population but we have nothing to boast of, and it is my desire to lobby for a post office, passport office, DVLA and others when I am voted into power as an MP and with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy, we will benefit much, especially the youth,” she said.

Maame Afua Serwaa, the Constituency Women Organiser of the NDC, commended the party’s PC for the support given to the constituents.

“There’s chaos at homes and hardship due to the bad governance, so the women are learning to support their families,” she said.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi