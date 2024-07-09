Sunny FM, H3 To Host Health Fair

Prince Asiedu

Accra-based Sunny 88.7FM andSunny TV in partnership with Happy Health Haven (H3) will on July 26 and 27 host a health-improving Community Alternative Health Fair.

Sunny FM and Sunny TV, with the help of manager, Mr. Kojo Oppong Adjei, who was recently recognised in the media category of the prestigious annual Predecessors Awards – Africa Edition, which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, have committed their resources over the years to supporting numerous social intervention initiatives.

Happy Health Havenhas assisted many people in Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, and United Kingdom.

The two-day event is expected to attract a large number of creative industry stakeholders, Sunny FM listeners, as well as people from all walks of life.

According to the organisers, participants and listeners will be introduced to some of the best alternative health services, products, and practices, featuring various companies specialising in plant-based remedies, reflexology, chiropractic, massage therapy, among others.

Mr. Prince Asiedu, Head of Reflexology and Physiotherapy at Happy Health Haven, explained the critical importance of preventive health education in minimising the growing rate of illness.

He indicated that alternative health education was also very crucial in reducing the number of people who fall victim to unhealthy products and services.

Mr. Asiedu elucidated that the Community Alternative Health Fair would offer quality, safe, and effective alternative health products and services to the public for their general health and happiness.