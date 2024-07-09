Jay Q Dedicates US Award To Castro

Jay Q

Celebrated Ghanaian sound engineer, composer and songwriter, Jeff Tennyson Quaye, known in the music scene as Jay Q, was honoured at this year’s edition of the annual Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

He dedicated his award to the late hip-hop musician Castro, whom he worked with on a number of projects.

This year’s Ghana Entertainment Awards USA was held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

At the awards ceremony, Jay Q received recognition for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment and creative arts sectors of Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to the late Castro. He also thanked God, Ghanaian musicians, and other music industry stakeholders for their significant contributions to the development of his career.

Reflecting on his musical journey, which begun with rap group Buk Bak several decades ago and eventually extended to embrace an extensive portfolio, Jay Q highlighted his partnerships with Castro on various projects.

As the CEO of Q-Lex Recording Studio and founder of Q-Lex Entertainment, Jay Q has produced albums and managed the careers of numerous musicians, including Akosua Agyapong, Buk Bak, VIP, Castro, Mzbel, Obrafour, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong, Ofori Amponsah, Obuoba J. A. Adofo, Wulomei, and others.

Hiplife, Highlife, and Gospel are just a few of the genres he helped popularise.

With more than 250 mega-hit songs under his belt, Jay Q is a remarkable musician who seamlessly blends traditional Ghanaian music with contemporary sounds.

Jay Q, who is presently residing in the US, was recognised in Ghana in 2003 as the Best Sound Engineer.