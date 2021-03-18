NPP Condemns Textbook Stereotyping Voltarians

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the publishing of textbooks stereotyping Voltarians.

According to the NPP in a statement signed by its Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, “distortions of history and bigoted stereotyping of ethnic groups cannot be the basis upon which the social identity of our children’s is nurtured and established.

Badu Nkansah Publications, the publishers of some textbooks meant for basic school pupils have been widely condemned over portions of the books said to have denigrated the Ewe ethnic group in Ghana.

One of the textbook – History of Ghana, Text Book 3, was authored by Badu Nkansah and Nelly Martinson Anim.

Another textbook: Golden English Basic 4 was authored by Okyere Baafi Alexander both of which were said to contain bigoted content targeted at Ewes.

According to the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA), the three textbooks: “History of Ghana for Basic 6 by Golden Publications, which carries distasteful information about Dr Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP; History of Ghana Textbook 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications, which features a song that shows the Ewes identity; Golden English Basic 4 by Golden Publications, which displays ‘Efo agrees to prepare the juju for the players’ on page 17,” are all unapproved.

But the NPP says “in our world today, there is no profit to ethnic dominance or subjugation considering the universal values that globalization imposed on us.”

Below is the full statement

By Melvin Tarlue