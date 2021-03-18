Kwesimintsim MP Replaces Collapsed Theatre Bed

Mr Buhari (right) making the presentation to Dr Frimpong

The theatre bed at the Kwesimintsim hospital, located in the Efia constituency of the Western Region, which collapsed while a surgery was being performed about a week ago, has been replaced by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim, Dr Prince Hamid Armah.

Presenting the bed to the staff of the hospital on behalf of the MP, Abdullai Hakim Buhari Osman, a member of ‘Prince Hamid Armah Foundation’ explained that about a week ago the hospital administrator called the MP to inform him about the unfortunate incident.

“It was an emergency case so the MP asked us to follow up. When we got to the hospital, we realized the situation needed a quick response”.

“So we sent pictures of the broken bed to the MP in Accra and he later called to inform me that he has procured a new surgical bed and so we came to do the presentation on behalf of the MP”, Buhari Osman said at the brief ceremony.

He stressed that the current Kwesimintsim MP is someone who likes giving back to the society adding “So I am not surprised by his quick response and I know more good things are yet to come”.

Receiving the theater bed on behalf of the health facility, Dr Simon Osei Frimpong, Medical Superintendent of the hospital praised the MP for the kind gesture.

“When we placed the request after the incident, we were not sure the MP would really help. But true to his word, he has fulfilled his promise. We are saying thank you very much to the Kwesimintsim MP”, he added.

He revealed that apart from the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, the health facility does lots of surgeries.

“So when the theatre bed collapsed, the facility could not perform the number of surgeries it was to perform”.

“But now that the bed has been replaced, I am very sure we are going to resume our active surgery work to help the surrounding communities”, he pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi