NPP Congratulates Donald Trump On US Election Victory

Donald Trump

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Ghana has officially congratulated its counterpart, the Republican Party, and President-Elect Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 US Elections.

This milestone marks a significant achievement in America’s democratic history, showcasing the country’s commitment to peaceful transitions of power.

The NPP, sharing a long-standing close relationship with the Republican Party, applauds the American people for endorsing the Republican Party’s vision and ideals.

Ghana, preparing for its own elections on December 7, 2024, draws inspiration from America’s exemplary democratic process.

As members of the International Democrat Union (IDU), a global alliance of centre-right political parties, the NPP and Republican Party share commonalities in their elephant symbol, political orientation, and ideology.

The NPP is optimistic that centre-right philosophies, gaining traction worldwide, will propel Ghana’s “elephant party” to victory in the upcoming polls.

According to Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary, both President Trump and Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, share bold solutions for their respective nations.

However, the NPP wishes the Trump administration success and looks forward to strengthening ties between the two parties and nations for mutual benefits.

BY Daniel Bampoe