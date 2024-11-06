Mamprugu Youth Responds To Kusaug Youth Movement’s Allegations Of Media Bias

The Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) has issued a statement addressing the recent allegations made by the Kusaug Youth Movement regarding media bias in the coverage of the Bawku crisis.

MAYA condemns the Kusaug Youth Movement’s claims, stating that the media has not provided one-sided commentary in favor of the Mamprusis.

Historical Context

Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah, who appeared on GBC News on November 1, 2024, provided crucial historical context regarding the Bawku situation, referencing authentic court documents.

These documents include the 1980 Bolgatanga High Court ruling that confirmed the rights of the Mamprusis as Bawku Naaba and restrained Abugrago Azoka from presenting himself as chief.

Additionally, the National House of Chiefs’ 1983 ruling also favored the Mamprusis.

Biased Media Reportage

MAYA argues that the Kusasis have benefited from biased media reportage over the years, citing instances such as Cletus Avoka’s appearances on Metro TV and Citi FM, where he presented a warped history of historical trade routes and colonial decisions.

Similarly, Emmanuel Habuka Bombande’s interview on GTV exhibited bias towards the Mamprusis.

Call to Action

MAYA encourages Dr. Palgrave and Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini to remain committed to factual reporting and dialogue.

The association urges all media outlets to provide balanced coverage of the Bawku crisis, fostering understanding and resolution in the community.

MAYA advises the Kusaug Youth Movement to use civil means of seeking redress instead of resorting to threats and violence.

In a statement, the association reaffirms its commitment to honest and respectful dialogue, prioritizing truth and reconciliation over divisive rhetoric and misinformation.

BY Daniel Bampoe