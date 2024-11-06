Nigeria Army Commander, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja Is Dead

The late Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

In a somber announcement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, who died Tuesday night in Lagos at 56 after battling illness.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja’s illustrious military career spanned over three decades, marked by exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to Nigeria.

Appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023 by Tinubu, Lagbaja’s journey began in 1987 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps on September 19, 1992, as part of the 39th Regular Course. Lagbaja’s notable roles included platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and 72 Special Forces Battalion, showcasing his expertise in strategic military operations.

Lagbaja played pivotal roles in various internal security operations, including:

– Operation ZAKI in Benue State

– Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno

– Operation Udoka in Southeast Nigeria

– Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States

A committed advocate for professional growth, Lagbaja earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the prestigious U.S. Army War College.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.

However, in a statement, President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to Lagbaja’s family and the Nigerian Armed Forces, honoring his significant contributions to the nation.

BY Daniel Bampoe