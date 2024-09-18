NPP Defends Electoral Register

A section of the NPP supporters at the conference.

THE BONO Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has strongly criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for what he termed “double standards” regarding the Electoral Commission (EC).

At a press conference held in Sunyani, Abronye dismissed Mahama’s recent calls for a forensic audit of the voters’ register as “baseless accusations born out of malice.”

Abronye accused Mahama of inciting NDC members to mobilise against the EC, suggesting that such actions are part of a strategy to undermine the electoral body and prepare for a potential rejection of the 2024 election results should the NDC lose.

He asserted that the party’s leadership lacks credible policies and programmes to appeal to voters, hence its eagerness to galvanise hate against the current government through inciting voters against the EC.

“The compilation of the voters’ register involved all stakeholders, including the NDC,” Abronye stated. “Everyone had ample opportunity to provide input, and the process was free from political manipulation and intimidations. This ensured that only eligible voters were captured in the biometric voters register.”

He questioned whether the NDC participated in the voter registration exercise and if any complaints were filed during the process. “Did the NDC take part in the voter registration exercise? Were their members present at the registration centers?” he asked.

Abronye emphasised that the NPP has historically championed electoral reforms in Ghana, asserting, “The NPP is always up for a credible voter register.” He expressed confidence in the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that the momentum he has gained among the electorate has left the NDC fearful of their prospects in the upcoming elections, therefore inciting the youth.

“The NPP will resist any attempts by the NDC to undermine the will of the people through intimidation,” he concluded, reaffirming the party’s commitment to upholding electoral integrity.

By Daniel Y. Dayee