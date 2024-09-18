SVCA Calls For Inclusion In Soya Export Restriction Committee

Yaw Afrifa

The Soya Value Chain Association of Ghana (SVCAG) is calling for the restructuring and inclusion of the group in the Export Restriction Committee.

According to the group, its inclusion in the Committee, which is responsible for granting permits for the exportation of soya beans and other grains, would improve its efficiency.

At a media briefing to raise awareness and call for urgent reforms, SVCAG Executive Secretary, Yaw Afrifa, said at the heart of SVCAG’s advocacy is the Restrictions on Exportation of Soya Bean Regulation 2020 (L.I. 2432) and the Export and Import – Restrictions on Exportation of Grains Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2432), passed on September 1, 2023.

Mr. Afrifa said while the law includes grains such as maize and paddy rice, it has not adequately addressed the concerns of soya farmers and industry players, as SVCAG lacks representation on the Export Restriction Committee.

It said SVCAG has identified several critical challenges despite the creation of an online platform for export permit applications.

“Firstly, SVCAG, representing soya farmers and stakeholders nationwide, lacks representation on the Export Restriction Committee, excluding them from key decision-making processes. Additionally, there is little transparency in how permits are issued, who qualifies, or how the system benefits the soya value chain. Lastly, many members face difficulties accessing the digital platform, limiting their ability to participate in export activities effectively,” he said.

Mr. Afrifa said two SVCAG representatives were invited to observe the committee’s work, but without voting rights, and despite promises made in 2023, they have not attended any meetings.

“The Association demands full representation on the Export Restriction Committee with voting rights to ensure that the interests of the soya value chain are represented, as well as a clear and accessible permit process that benefits all value chain actors.

Additionally, the GIZ-implemented Sustainable Employment through Agribusiness project is supporting SVCAG in their advocacy efforts, which highlights the significant role of soya in Ghana’s economy and drives meaningful reforms to benefit the sector,” he reiterated.

