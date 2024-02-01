NPP Elders Salute Party

Stephen Ayesu Ntim

The National Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated the party for successful primaries for parliamentary candidates across the country.

The elders in a statement said, “to the contestants the Council wishes to extend appreciation for a competition well done.

“To the victors and losing aspirants, you have made us proud with your hard work and determination. All of you gave your best slots and that’s what counts. In an intraparty competition it is not about winning or losing, it is about how we play the game. In fact you are all champions.”

The bigger battle, however, lies ahead, the elders cautioned adding that, “we should not allow the initial success blind us to rest on our oars.”

“Now is the time to work to unite all feuding factions and with a common purpose, campaign to win the December 2024 elections,” said the elders.

Meanwhile the NPP Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim has also congratulated the new candidates, delegates, and participants in the just-ended parliamentary primaries.

He underscored the level of commitment and dedication exhibited by the delegates and aspirants which contributed to the peaceful elections.

Chairman Ntim further entreated the new candidates to take up the responsibility of representing the party with the utmost dedication and commitment to the principles that define the party.

“To those who did not emerge victorious, I sincerely appreciate your participation in the primaries. Your willingness to serve and your commitment to the NPP are invaluable. The democratic process thrives when individuals of integrity and passion step forward and I encourage you to remain engaged in the party’s activities,” the statement added.

Chairman Ntim also entreated the party machinery to engage in constructive dialogue, foster a culture of mutual respect, and prioritize the well-being of the electorate.

“Our party’s success lies in unity of purpose and a shared commitment to the welfare of our nation. The challenges ahead require us to stand shoulder to shoulder emphasizing the values that bind us as members of the New Patriotic Party”.

The statement continued, “As we embark on the journey towards December 2024, let us engage in constructive dialogue to foster a culture of mutual respect and prioritize the wellbeing of the people we aim to serve”.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke