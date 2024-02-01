I’ll Remove Suhum From Hotspot List – Protozoa

Frank Asiedu Bekoe

The Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, and now parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, has pledged to remove Suhum from the list of hotspot constituencies in the country.

Suhum Constituency has over the years been identified by the Ghana Police Service as a potential hotspot for election violence, due to past incidents of violence, particularly during the 2008 NPP parliamentary primaries between Frederick Opare Ansah and Bryan Acheampong, and the 2016 general elections.

However, speaking to the delegates after emerging victorious in the NPP primaries Protozoa, emphasized that such negative characterization hampers investment opportunities in the area.

According to him, he will collaborate with the leadership and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that the upcoming general elections in Suhum will be free and fair, as well as peaceful and violence-free.

Addressing delegates at his residence, he lamented that the situation tarnishes the constituency’s image, hindering overall development.

Protozoa also noted, “I have plans to conduct training for members of the NPP in the area”.

He explained that the training initiative will educate party members, polling station leaders, electoral area coordinators and constituency executives on the dos and don’ts of party politics.

“The training will aim to explain electoral laws, election strategies and peaceful campaign programmes, among other relevant topics,” he added.

He further opted to support the NDC in organizing similar training for its members to ensure peaceful elections in the area.

However, he assured NPP members of his commitment to increasing the party’s votes in the area.

Protozoa emphasized that winning the election is a collective effort, promising to unite the party ahead of the general elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe