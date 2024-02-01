Emission Levy Takes Effect Today, Feb. 1

Today, February 1, 2024, newly enacted Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) comes into effect in Ghana.

This new legislation imposes a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on vehicles with internal combustion engines.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that under the new Emission Levy Bill passed by parliament, all petrol and diesel car owners will be charged 100 cedis.

The primary objective of this tax bill is to encourage the use of eco-friendly sources of energy to power vehicles. By implementing this initiative, the government aims to demonstrate its commitment to more sustainable and climate-positive actions, as well as to offset its carbon output.

The amount of the levy varies depending on the type of vehicle and its engine capacity. Motorcycles and tricycles are required to pay GH₵75 per annum, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc must pay GH₵150 per annum. Motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc, cargo trucks, and articulated trucks are required to pay GH₵300 per annum.

To ensure compliance, all individuals obligated to pay the Emissions Levy are expected to register and pay the levy exclusively through the ghana.gov platform. As per section 4(4) of Act 1112, any person required to issue a road use certificate, such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centers, must demand evidence of levy payment before issuing a Road Use Certificate.

The GRA, in a public notice published, it has strongly urged all vehicle owners to adhere to the directive and fulfill their obligation of paying the Emissions Levy.

