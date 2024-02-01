Bawumia As President Is My Focus – Abena Osei Asare

Abena Osei Asare

Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare, has said her main focus is to work together with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in her constituency to make the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the next president.

According to her, even though it is a daunting challenge, assisting the NPP in breaking the eight-year tenure cycle will remain the primary goal of the party in the area, adding that, Dr. Bawumia is a perfect candidate who can secure victory for the party.

The Deputy Minister explained that the Akufo-Addo-led government has performed well in transforming the country, adding that, the government’s successes would not be sufficient to secure another term in office but also through the effort of all party members.

Ms. Osei-Asare said this when she addressed NPP delegates at Anyinam, over the weekend after emerging victorious in the party’s parliamentary primary.

She noted that despite various agencies predicting defeat for the NPP in the 2024 presidential elections, Ms. Osei-Asare expressed confidence that the predictions would not define the future of the party, as it is ‘possible’ to win the election.

The Atiwa East MP noted that the vision of the Dr. Bawumia would significantly benefit Ghanaians, making it a duty for all NPP members to work towards realizing this vision, adding that Ghanaians would not forgive the NPP if they allowed power to slip through their hands to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Deputy Minister pledged to collaborate with her team in Atiwa East to increase the presidential votes of the NPP in the general elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe