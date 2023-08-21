NPP Enhances Security of Ballot Papers, Provides Clarification On Akosua Frema Osei-Opare’s Status

Stephen Ntim – National Chairman of NPP

The Presidential Election Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced an increased level of security for the upcoming Special Delegates Conference, where the party’s presidential candidate will be selected.

In addition, the committee has issued a clarification regarding the status of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President.

To ensure the integrity of the electoral process, participants at the conference will be required to provide their own seals for the ballot papers, according to a press statement issued today August 21, 2023 by the party.

The sealed ballot papers will then be entrusted to the custody of the Electoral Commission and will remain inviolate, unless ordered otherwise by the High Court.

These measures aim to foster a fair, impartial, and credible electoral process.

Amidst these developments, the media has been invited to cover the conference. It is worth noting that there will be no special accreditation for the media, but the police will facilitate their movement throughout the event.

The committee expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and collaboration thus far.

In response to concerns raised by aspirants, the committee has implemented a serialization mechanism for vote confidentiality. These intricate serial numbers, comprising a combination of characters, ensure that no individual can trace votes to specific voters after the voting process concludes. This measure guarantees the integrity and confidentiality of the voting exercise.

Further ensuring the sanctity of the voting process, the committee emphasizes the prohibition of capturing images of cast ballots. Such actions are in breach of electoral regulations and will face punitive actions. The committee is determined to counter the practice of taking photographs to solicit funds from aspirants, which has become prevalent in Ghanaian politics. Voters are urged not to bring mobile phones into the voting booth area during the actual voting procedure. Offenders will be dealt with according to the law.

Finally, the committee addressed a concern raised regarding the status of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

According to the records of the party, Mrs Osei-Opare is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and represents the patrons at NEC. Therefore, she has the right to vote in the upcoming conference.

The Presidential Election Committee reiterates its commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections without bias, fear, or favour.

The committee encourages all aspirants and their representatives to refrain from disseminating information that seeks to undermine its credibility and integrity, as well as that of the party.

By Vincent Kubi