I Don’t Want John Mahama Drama– Mzbel

Controversial songstress, Mzbel says she would no longer keep in touch with ex-President John Mahama to stay away from drama around him.

According to her, even though she misses him because it’s being awhile since she heard from him, she prefers how things are between them at the moment.

Mzbel who described National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate as her “daddy”, in an interview on 3FM’s Showbiz927 said she hasn’t been in touch with him for sometime now.

In August 2020, leading up to the presidential election, Mzbel and actress Tracey Boakye who are both supporters of the NDC engaged in a dirty fight on social media over a certain “Papano” man believed to be former President Mahama who they were both very close to.

Mr Mahama’s name was subsequently dragged into the fight, as many people speculated he was the man mentioned in the fight.

Even though both Mzbel and Tracey had later denied Mahama was the man in question, many people still didn’t believe it.

Mzbel has said after the brouhaha she has lost the contact number of the former president but it is not something she would wish to have again.

She explained that if John Mahama indeed wanted to give his number to her, he would have done that, therefore, she would not chase people for his number especially he gave the number to her freely with her asking.

“It’s been a while. I miss him; I miss my daddy. I don’t have his number and I guess he has changed his old number. I don’t want it because if he wants me to have his number, he would let me have his number. I don’t have to chase for it. I didn’t chase for it before,” she indicated.

She added that she is happy with how things are going and that John Mahama is not present in her life, and this is because she wants to avoid drama from Ghanaians and some people from the party.

“I think it’s fine. Things come and things go. I like it the way it is. I don’t want to have his number. I wouldn’t be involved in any drama or anything.

People from my party attacking me, calling me names. So, it is better. I like how things are going for me now”, she disclosed.

“The party does not have to welcome me. I am an NDC, you can’t take that away from me. It’s like I am a Ghanaian; you can’t take that away from me. So, they don’t have to welcome me to anything. They never did anywhere because of all these controversies. So, it is fine”, she stated.