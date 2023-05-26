NPP Flagbearer Race: Bawumia, 3 Other Pick Forms

At least four members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have initiated the process to be elected as flagbearer of the party in the next general election following the announcement of availability of nomination forms.

The flagbearer hopefuls have had different groups and individuals picked the forms on their behalf at the NPP’s headquarters in Accra on the first day of opening of nomination Friday, May 26, 2023.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the first person to pick up his forms.

The forms were picked on his behalf by a group called the “Bawumia Fun Club”.

Nomination forms were also picked for former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko by a team led by one of his aides, Benjamin Armah.

Speaking after picking of the forms, Armah believes that Boakye Agyarko is the NPP’s best bet to win the 2024 elections.

“We are very confident that this is a man God has prepared among all the men in the NPP to succeed our current President Akufo-Addo. We believe that with his capabilities and as we tout him, the engine of public policy in the NPP, he will be able to bring hope to the ordinary Ghanaian. He has gone round all the 16 regions, and we are touching base with them, which is why you don’t see us making a whole lot of noise. By the grace of the Almighty God, he will be part of the top five. We have all the men to lead the NPP, but among them, Boakye Agyarko is the best,” Benjamin Armah said.

Following that former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong also picked his forms before former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

In an interview, George Obeng Antwi, his spokesperson who picked the forms on his behalf was optimistic that his boss would be the President of Ghana in 2025.

“We just went for the forms for Addai-Nimoh. We are friends of Addai-Nimoh, and we believe that he’s the best person to lead us into the next general elections. What we are saying is that, if the NPP can win the next general elections, it has to be someone who is not part of this administration.

“We are looking for someone who is noble, a person with great nobility, a person with an unblemished character who is respected across the country, who is blameless, with great wisdom and understanding, to lead the party. People tend to have faith and trust in Addai-Nimoh. They see him to be credible, we deal with people all over the country and that is what we get,” Obeng Antwi stated.

The NPP on Friday, May 26, opened nominations for persons seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections to pick their nomination forms.

The party in a statement on Thursday indicated that nomination forms shall be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party Headquarters, Asylum Down, from 10am to 5pm (Monday to Friday).

The party said the nomination process will end on June 26, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi