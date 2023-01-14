NPP Flagbearer Race: Joe Ghartey Declares Intention To Kufuor…Promises Clean Campaign

…Promises Clean Campaign

By Vincent Kubi

Joe Ghartey, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, has declared his intention to run in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary later this year.

To lead the party into the 2024 presidential elections, Mr. Ghartey made his intention known when he called on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence at Aburi in the Eastern Region on Thursday January 13, 2023.

He assured the former President and the entire New Patriotic Party (NPP) fraternity that he will work to unite the governing party during his campaign to become flagbearer.

According to him, he will not disparage any of the other contestants during the race, pledging to promote unity in the NPP before, during and after the Presidential Primary.

Mr Ghartey served as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice and subsequently substantive Minister of Justice under Former President Kufuor.

In a quick response, Mr Kufuor who governed Ghana from 2001 to 2009, expressed satisfaction about the performance and professionalism of Mr Ghartey as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice following his appointment in 2006.

He recalled how before becoming Attorney-General in 2006, Mr Ghartey was the lawyer for his mother, Obapanyin Ama Dapaah and subsequently lawyer for his elder sister, Nana Duruwaa.

Commenting on the conduct of the upcoming primaries, Mr Kufuor cautioned that all the aspirants should show sportsmanship, adding that at the end of the race, whoever wins should be supported by all.

He reminded Mr Ghartey that the NPP as a party did not belong to any single individual and that no one was bigger than the Party, urging that it was important at all times to protect the integrity of the Party.

According to Mr. Kufuor, he was still confident that the NPP was the better option to govern the country.

He expressed hope that the party will work hard to win the 2024 General elections.

