Mahama Goofs Over Ministers Resignation

Former President John Dramani Mahama appears to have displayed his ignorance of not being aware that the two Ministers of the Akufo-Addo-led government who have resigned did so to enable them to contest the upcoming flagbearer race of the NPP.

According to Mr. Mahama, all those who are resigning do not want to be part of the mess created by the current administration even though they played a part.

In a post on his twitter handle, Mr. Mahama said “Some members of the Akufo-Addo gov’t have realized their boat is heading for disaster. It must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it’s so late. It’s almost pointless. They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played.”

In reaction to Mr. Mahama’s post, some netizens who follow him on social media say he deliberately tweeted that as a smart move to seek public attention and also to avoid the risk of the NDC supporters joining the bandwagon to propagate the same mischievous claims.

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and the former Minister for Food and Agricultural, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto last week resigned from their positions as Ministers.

They have since declared their intentions to contest the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Article 13 (6) of the NPP Constitution stated that “Any National Officer, Minister, Deputy Minister or MMDCE, who files to contest to become the Presidential Candidate of the Party, shall resign his/her position.”

But the former President said these ministers are trying to resign so they are not associated with the failure of President Akufo-Addo.

– BY Daniel Bampoe